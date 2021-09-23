Milan Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid stuns in plunging black gown for Alberta Ferretti

As Italy's fashion capital, Milan, comes to life with 42 live runway shows and 56 in-person presentations courtesy the Milan Fashion Week, 26-year-old American model Gigi Hadid closed the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer ’22 fashion show after receiving a lot of love on the ramp. The event is being witnessed as a sign of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as editors fill the socially distanced fashion week venues and shoppers swarm the boutiques.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans on the Internet have been eagerly waiting for the best fashions and celeb sightings overseas and the flood of Gigi's sartorial pictures on social media platforms are only a treat for sore eyes. The pictures feature the diva donning a black gown that came with an intricately cut-out detailed neckline.

The gown flowed into a sheer dramatic pleated skirt. Setting pulses racing with her sizzling appearance, Gigi swept back her recently-dyed brunette tresses into a sophisticated but loosely tied and mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle.

Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Gigi strutted down the catwalk as star-studded audience brought out their cellphones and clicked away in frenzy. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Gigi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, half kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Taking to the official handle of the brand on Instagram, Alberta Ferretti captioned her picture, “The seductive placidity of Black. #GigiHadid for Alberta Ferretti Spring Summer 2022 #AlbertaFerretti #SS22 #MFW (sic).”

Butterfly prints and patterns on wrap skirts, lace-edged slip dresses and on fluttery minidresses highlighted the Spring 2022 collection of Alberta Ferretti. Models dolled up in macs, colourful short halterneck dresses, fringed crochet tops and floaty shirts in sandy colours with wide-leg trousers marked the Alberta Ferretti show.

