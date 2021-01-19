Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal

From quirky print blazer to nail the boss babe vibe to sizzling bikini shoot in Goa, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a Bollywood diva but she has certainly taken the fashion world by storm and her style statements are often looked up to. Recently, the mother-of-two raised the bar of winter fashion goals higher as she showed us how to snuggle but with glamour.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira had shared some pictures featuring her in a knit cape with a high neck. Slaying the look effortlessly, Mira laid fashion cues on how to keep the finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this cosy winter season.

Donning a beige full sleeves sweater, Mira teamed it with the black cape that came with front welt pockets. Sporting buttoned tab detail on the shoulders, the cape also featured front button fastening.

Made of viscose, polyester and nylon fabrics, the cape was left to o the maximum talking as Mira opted for minimalistic makeup look. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Mira wore a dab of pink lipstick to add a bright pop of colour amid the dull tones of blue and beige.

Striking cosy pictures for the camera as she posed by the roadside, Mira asserted in the caption, “The snuggle is real (sic)” and we are quite impressed with the witty choice of words.

The cape with high neck is credited to the Spanish apparel brand Zara that boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter