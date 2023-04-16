Mira Rajput dons a simply chic salwar suit for dreamy pics, fan calls her Poonam from Shahid Kapoor's film Vivah

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput's penchant for Indian wear is evident in her breezy kurtas, exuberant lehengas, and elegant sarees. Mira adds a personal touch to each look and carries them with utmost grace for any occasion. Moreover, as a mother to two young children, comfort is at the top of her list. And she included all of the above in her latest look for a dreamy photoshoot. Mira slipped into a mauve and yellow-coloured Chanderi silk salwar suit set. Fans loved the sartorial moment and compared her to Amrita Rao's character Poonam from Shahid Kapoor's film Vivah.

Mira Rajput dons a simply chic salwar suit for dreamy photoshoot. (Instagram)

Mira Rajput's latest dreamy photoshoot

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share pictures from the latest photoshoot with the caption, "Haso, jiyo, muskurao [Laugh, live, smile]." The post shows her posing for the camera dressed in a Chanderi silk salwar suit set. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Anushree Reddy's eponymous label. The suit set features a yellow kurti, mauve flared pants, and a matching dupatta. Fans loved Mira's look and dropped compliments. One wrote, "You look like Poonam in 3rd slide #Vivah." A user commented, "You are so beautiful, Mira." Another remarked, "OMG so beautiful." See the photos below.

Mira's Chanderi silk salwar suit set comes with a yellow-coloured kurti featuring a round neckline with a slit, scalloped borders, full-length billowy sleeves, patti embroidery on the trims, intricate floral threadwork, and sequin embellishments.

Mira styled it with mauve-coloured flared pants and a sheer dupatta featuring scalloped borders, patti embroidery, and dainty sequin work. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with off-white embellished juttis, floral-shaped earrings, statement rings, a potli bag, and a bracelet.

In the end, Mira chose a half-tied hairdo, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, a dainty bindi, and highlighter for the glam picks.