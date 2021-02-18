Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in 35k saree at friend's wedding
Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in 35k saree at friend's wedding

Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Mira Rajput looks radiant in yellow saree(Instagram/ delnanallaseth)

For a friend’s wedding, that was held recently, Mira Kapoor turned into the most gorgeous bridesmaid. The mother-of-two gave us some really stunning outfit inspiration which we have bookmarked for the upcoming wedding season. From lehengas to sarees and fusion wear, Mira wore a lot of different types of attires and we couldn’t help but swoon. However, there was a day look that stood out.

For the event, Mira wore a beautiful bright yellow chiffon saree and looked radiant. The combination of pleasant sunlight with the lush green around her and her six yards of elegance made for a great picture. Mira’s saree had fine horizontal stripes printed on it along with flowering bouquets draping its hemline. The modern saree was also adorned with tassels.

The 26-year-old teamed her saree with a yellow plunging neckline blouse and complimented the colours by carrying a blue potli bag that had intricate embroidery on it. Mira did not opt for a lot of accessories with this look and was just seen wearing a bracelet and her wedding ring. She even went the subtle route with her makeup and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner, little blush teamed with a nude glossy lip. Mira pinned her hair back to complete the look. Her stylist Delna Nallaseth shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “@mira.kapoor looking radiant in a yellow chiffon printed saree and bag by @anitadongre for a wedding. (sic).”

The saree that Mira wore is by the high-end designer Anita Dongre and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 35,000.

Mira Kapoor's saree is worth ₹35,000 (anitadongre.com)

Check out some of the other ethnic ensembles that Mira looked stunning in at her friend’s wedding:

Mira Rajput has evolved as a fashionista and she has been quite vocal about her inclination towards homegrown brands, her fans love that about her.

