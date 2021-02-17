IND USA
Mira Rajput at friend's wedding(Instagram/mira.kapoor and delnanallaseth)
fashion

Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season

  • Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:51 AM IST

We have seen her nailing gorgeous bikinis, looking ethereal in lehengas and making a statement in fusion wear and yet we are still stunned whenever Mira Kapoor shares new pictures on social media. Shahid Kapoor's wife is a true fashionista and there is no denying that. Mira recently attended a friends wedding and served some serious bridesmaid outfit goals.

For the wedding, the mother-of-two wore a plum coloured lehenga-choli set. Mira's midriff-flaunting choli had a plunging neckline and a tie detail in the front that added oomph to it. The choli was adorned with intricate gold embroidery and beautiful lacework. The skirt of the lehenga also featured heavy gold embroidery and similar lace at the waist and hem.

To add more character to the attire, Mira teamed the lehenga-choli with a bright red velvet dupatta that had similar lace at its borders and matching embroidery. She teamed it with a red potli bag and a statement-chocker necklace. She even kept her makeup minimal for this look.

For another event, she wore a metallic structure saree from the shelves of designer Amit Aggarwal. The pre-stiched saree had a structured palla and was paired with a metallic bustier. The saree is worth 78,500. The 26-year-old completed this look with gorgeous jewellery and subtle makeup, letting the attire be the highlight and we second that decision.

Mira Rajputs saree is worth ₹78,500(amitaggarwal.com)
Mira Rajputs saree is worth ₹78,500(amitaggarwal.com)

During one of the wedding events, Mira was also seen wearing a beautiful pastel pink saree. She teamed the six yards of elegance with a similar coloured blouse that was adorned with 3D floral print. She tied her hair for the event and looked absolutely stunning. Mira shared the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, "All we need is somebody to lean on (sic)."

Mira has lately been giving us a lot of outfit goals and we are here for it. What do you think about these attires?

