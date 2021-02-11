Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Back from Goa after a romantic vacation with hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput continues to take the Internet by storm with her sartorially elegant throwback pictures, this time in a sultry bikini look. Is it summer already? Mira will not let us believe otherwise as she recently shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation that features her jaw-dropping bikini body and we can’t help but add the resort wear that she donned to our fashion stash.
Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a picture featuring her by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape. The swimsuit came with a sculpted bra and high-waisted bottoms that sported silver-tone buttons and cut-out panels.
Mira layered it with an eye-catching printed sheer cape that featured gold embellishment. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings by Fendi and a gold necklace by Misho Designs, the diva left her luscious tresses open in dishevelled waves.
Opting for a no-makeup look, Mira captioned the picture, “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming (sic).”
Mira’s maroon swimsuit is credited to the iconic Australian brand Zimmermann that boasts of sophisticated femininity, a passion for detail and a love of colour and print. The cape, on the other hand, is credited to Indian fashion designer label Shivan & Narresh who pride in catering to the millennials with bold, confident and sophisticated global luxury holidaywear solutions rooted in culture but forward in approach and design application.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat
- For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox