Mira Rajput is an online shopping champ, flaunts new co-ord set worth 5k

Mira Rajput loves flaunting a good outfit. The stunner has a style sense of her own which has received a lot of love from followers over time. Her girl-next-door sartorial sense is looked upon a lot and taken inspiration from. Be it summer dresses, quirky swimsuits, Disney inspired looks or a basic co-ord set with boss babe aesthetic, she looks great in all. Take one glance at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

Mira recently shared an image of herself dressed in a beige co-ord set that nailed the combination of chic vibe with boardroom aesthetic. The mother-of-two wore a beige cropped waistcoat that featured front button fastening. The linen-blend number had a V neckline and flaunted Mira’s toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of matching high-waisted trousers that had actually usable pockets. The silhouette of the full-length trousers complimented Mira’s curves.

The 26-year-old teamed her co-ord set with a pair of transparent PVC heels. She accessorised the outfit with just a watch and her wedding ring. Mira’s glam for the day also consisted of subtle hints of blush teamed with mascara-laden lashes and a nude lipstick shade. She topped off the look by leaving her slightly wavy side-parted hair open. Mira shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “Who else has aced their Zara order? #noreturn (sic).”

As Mira mentioned in her caption, this entire look is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara. If you want to add the cropped waistcoat to your collection, you will have to spend ₹1,990 and for the pair of trousers, you will have to pay ₹2,990. The total cost of this outfit is ₹4,980.

Mira's waistcoat is worth ₹1,990. (Zara.com)

Mira's trousers are worth ₹2,990. (Zara.com)

What do you think about this ensemble? We are taking notes from the fashionista.

