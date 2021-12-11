Mira Rajput's red printed playsuit is a sexy alternative to average swimsuit

If you are looking for fashion cues on how to give a sophisticated spin to beachwear, take style inspiration from Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput. Amping up the hotness quotient at Dubai beach, Mira stepped out in a red printed playsuit which has been women's favourite summer staple, and we can't wait to hop onto the romper trend for a boho-chic beach look as a sexy alternative to average swimsuit cover-up.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a video and a picture that gave a sneak peek of her beach look as she put her sartorial foot forward. They featured her donning a sultry playsuit that came with a white shirt sporting red and pink printed yoke and a pink base bottom that sported red prints all over.

The playsuit came with a V-neckline along with a relaxed fit and long sleeves that had a gathered cuff to cinch at the elbows. The playsuit was held at the waist with a cloth belt that too came in pink base and sported red prints all over.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in a side-parted hairstyle, Mira completed her attire with a pair of blue and white printed platform heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a bracelet, a smartwatch and a stack of finger rings.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Mira amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She wittingly captioned the picture, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to the iconic Australian brand Zimmermann that boasts of sophisticated femininity, a passion for detail and a love of colour and print. Mira Rajput's playsuit style is a bold, confident and sophisticated global luxury holiday wear solutions for the millennials rooted in culture but forward in approach and design application.

