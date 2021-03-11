Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed
Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed

For a friend's wedding function in Delhi, Mira Rajput opted to wear a striped sequined saree. The multicoloured six-yards is the perfect combination of modern and traditional.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Mira Rajput attends wedding in Delhi(Instagram/mira.kapoor and delnanallaseth)

Looking for bridesmaids outfit inspiration? Mira Rajput has been serving some stunning looks lately while attending her friend's weddings. The mother-of-two is again in Delhi to attend a wedding and well, she has already started sharing images with us on her social media and we are not complaining. Mira's style is the perfect mix of modern with traditional and we cannot wait to see what she will wear at the rest of the wedding festivities.

Last night, Mira opted to wear a quirky saree which was far from the traditional six-yards. The multicoloured striped saree had scattered sequence and was adorned with a multicoloured bordered along with intricate embroidery and large sequins attached to it. She teamed the saree with a royal blue strap blouse that also featured a lot of sequins.

The 26-year-old accessorised her look with a pair of statement drop kundan earrings and her wedding ring. Mira's glam featured her signature minimal look and was seen with a subtle smokey eyes teamed with coral blushed cheeks, a little bit of bronzer, lots of highlighter and a nude glossy lipstick. She topped it off by leaving her side-parted blow-dried hair open. Mira shared the images on her Instagram with the caption, "Saying buratta isn’t as easy as saying cheese (sic)."

She shared another image while posing with her friends from the night. "Blurry nights are the best (sic),"the caption read.

Check out the other bridesmaid looks that Mira shared with us from the time she attended her best friend's wedding, not long ago. From 3D floral print sarees to pre-pleated concept ones and regal lehengas, she nailed every look:

Mira Rajput is the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor. The two got married in July 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha (4) in 2016 and their son, Zain (2), was born in 2018.

