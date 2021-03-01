Mira Rajput is a vision to behold in draped mini dress for new shoot, seen yet?

We all are followers of Mira Rajput's style sense. The mother-of-two has a very girl-next-door vibe which a lot of people find relatable. Be it a classic bikini, a casual outfit or a modern pleated quirky saree, she knows how to slay in all of them. Mira is also known for her inclination towards homegrown brands and is often applauded for that as well.

For a recent shoot, she wore a printed mini dress and looked stunning. Mira's white and yellow dress featured vintage tile print and a plunging neckline. The elasticated waist cinched in the torso and highlighted her curves. The dress had layers of pleated ruffled drapes at the hem along with slightly puffy sleeves which added that extra oomph to the look.

For her glam, Mira went with the minimal makeup and was seen with just on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. The 26-year-old pinned back top half of her hair and left the wavy lower half down. Mira's stylist Delna Nallaseth shared an image from the shoot with the caption, "@mira.kapoor in a pleated draped, vintage tile print dress by @shopverb for @oleevoil (sic)."

Mira Rajput is also known for her holistic style of living. During the lockdown, she started her own series on Instagram where she invited professionals from all spectrums of life and spoke to them about things like Yoga, sustainable fashion and clean eating among many more for her fans to get the answers to their questions.

Mira has a swoon-worthy wardrobe collection. Check out some of her looks that we are fond of:

What do you think about her fashion sense? Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple has two children together: Misha Kapoor (4) and Zain Kapoor (2).

