Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in 35k saree at friend's wedding
Mira Rajput looks radiant in yellow saree(Instagram/ delnanallaseth)
Mira Rajput looks radiant in yellow saree(Instagram/ delnanallaseth)
fashion

Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in 35k saree at friend's wedding

  • Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST

For a friend’s wedding, that was held recently, Mira Kapoor turned into the most gorgeous bridesmaid. The mother-of-two gave us some really stunning outfit inspiration which we have bookmarked for the upcoming wedding season. From lehengas to sarees and fusion wear, Mira wore a lot of different types of attires and we couldn’t help but swoon. However, there was a day look that stood out.

For the event, Mira wore a beautiful bright yellow chiffon saree and looked radiant. The combination of pleasant sunlight with the lush green around her and her six yards of elegance made for a great picture. Mira’s saree had fine horizontal stripes printed on it along with flowering bouquets draping its hemline. The modern saree was also adorned with tassels.

The 26-year-old teamed her saree with a yellow plunging neckline blouse and complimented the colours by carrying a blue potli bag that had intricate embroidery on it. Mira did not opt for a lot of accessories with this look and was just seen wearing a bracelet and her wedding ring. She even went the subtle route with her makeup and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner, little blush teamed with a nude glossy lip. Mira pinned her hair back to complete the look. Her stylist Delna Nallaseth shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “@mira.kapoor looking radiant in a yellow chiffon printed saree and bag by @anitadongre for a wedding. (sic).”

The saree that Mira wore is by the high-end designer Anita Dongre and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 35,000.

Mira Kapoors saree is worth ₹35,000(anitadongre.com)
Mira Kapoors saree is worth ₹35,000(anitadongre.com)

Check out some of the other ethnic ensembles that Mira looked stunning in at her friend’s wedding:

Mira Rajput has evolved as a fashionista and she has been quite vocal about her inclination towards homegrown brands, her fans love that about her.

