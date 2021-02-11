Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer

Back from Goa after a romantic vacation with hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput continues to take the Internet by storm with her sartorially elegant throwback pictures, this time in a sultry bikini look. Is it summer already? Mira will not let us believe otherwise as she recently shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation that features her jaw-dropping bikini body and we can’t help but add the resort wear that she donned to our fashion stash.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a picture featuring her by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape. The swimsuit came with a sculpted bra and high-waisted bottoms that sported silver-tone buttons and cut-out panels.

Mira layered it with an eye-catching printed sheer cape that featured gold embellishment. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings by Fendi and a gold necklace by Misho Designs, the diva left her luscious tresses open in dishevelled waves.

Opting for a no-makeup look, Mira captioned the picture, “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming (sic).”

Mira’s maroon swimsuit is credited to the iconic Australian brand Zimmermann that boasts of sophisticated femininity, a passion for detail and a love of colour and print. The cape, on the other hand, is credited to Indian fashion designer label Shivan & Narresh who pride in catering to the millennials with bold, confident and sophisticated global luxury holidaywear solutions rooted in culture but forward in approach and design application.

