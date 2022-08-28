Mira Rajput shines bright in yellow tunic and sharara for Kunal Rawal's Mehendi function, it costs 65k: All pics

After hosting a star-studded pre-wedding bash in Mumbai, designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Friday, they invited the biggest names in the film industry, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more stars to their Shaadi celebrations. On Saturday, the couple's best friends, Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, and Mira Rajput Kapoor joined them for the Mehendi rituals. We especially loved Mira's ethnic look for the occasion, as it is a perfect fit for attending wedding festivities. Keep scrolling to see all the photos and know the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday evening, Mira Rajput dropped pictures of herself posing inside her home's garden dressed in a yellow tunic and sharara set. The 27-year-old wore the ensemble to attend Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding rituals. She also shared a selfie while hugging Kunal Rawal. "I have run out of captions for my yellow outfits," Mira captioned the post. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Rococo, and Mira shined brightest in the pretty outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Devki B. Check out Mira's post below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput in mini dress poses for her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira's ensemble comes in a bright yellow shade and features a tunic paired with sharara pants. It is available on the Rococo website if you wish to include it in your collection. Called Idha, it is worth ₹65,000.

The price of the sharara and tunic Mira Rajput wore for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta-wedding celebrations. (rococobyraghvi.com)

The tunic has a high-low hemline, full-length sleeves, a V neckline, and a body-skimming silhouette. It also comes adorned with shimmering embellishments, feather additions on the trims and abstract pattern embroidery in white and yellow hues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira Rajput shares pictures from Mehendi celebrations of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. (Instagram)

Mira teamed the tunic with sharara pants featuring dual thread embroidery in floral design, heavy sequin embellishments, layered silhouette, flared hem, high-rise waistline, and a floor-grazing length.

Mira glammed up the bright yellow outfit with silver embellished high heels, a beige-coloured potli bag, and patterned hoop earrings. Lastly, a side-parted open hairdo, sleek black eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and dewy base completed the makeup picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}