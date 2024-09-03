Mira Rajput's tan bag and sandals cost more than her stylish co-ord outfit. Find out their insane price

Mira Rajput was photographed outside a luxury spa and wellness centre in Mumbai. The 19-year-old wore a co-ord outfit and styled it a Celine bag and Hermes sandals. We discovered that Mira's bag and footwear cost more than her ensemble. Read on to know their insane price. Mira Rajput gets clicked by the paparazzi on her day out. (Instagram)

Mira Rajput's stylish look for a spa day

Paparazzi videos show Mira Rajput stepping out of a wellness centre in Mumbai. Mira wore an orange coordinated ensemble for the outing. She styled the ensemble with a white halter-neck crop tank top. For the accessories, the mother-of-two chose dainty gold jewels, Hermes platform sandals, and a tan Celine bag.

What is the price of Mira Rajput's Hermes sandals and Celine bag?

The tan Celine bag Mira carried with her day-out ensemble is called the Teen Triomphe Bag in Natural Calfskin. The crossbody bag features a gold finish and a Triomphe metallic closure. It is worth USD 4,300, which is approximately ₹3,60,887.

The Celine cross-body bag. (celine.com)

Meanwhile, the Hermes sandals are called the Eze 30 Sandal in natural shade. Adding the footwear to your collection will cost you 620 pounds, which is ₹68,393. In total, the footwear and the bag are worth ₹4,29,280.

The Hermes Eze 30 sandals. (hermes.com)

What is the price of Mira Rajput's co-ord ensemble?

The co-ord outfit is from the label Calling June. It is called the Dusk Co-ord Set. The coral-coloured ensemble is worth ₹13,900. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of ₹11,815.

The price of Mira Rajput's co-ord ensemble. (callingjune.com)

Decoding Mira Rajput's look

The coral set features a shirt and pants adorned with charming palm tree embroidered motifs. While the blouse has a collared neckline, an open front with button closures, half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the pants have a flared fitting and a high-rise waistline.

Lastly, Mira mixed metals to accessorise the ensemble - she chose a dainty gold chain, a silver bracelet watch, silver bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and silver-gold rings. She styled her long tresses in a half-tied hairdo and opted for a minimal makeup look.