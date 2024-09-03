Mira Rajput's tan bag and sandals cost more than her stylish co-ord outfit. Find out their insane price
Mira Rajput stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a stylish co-ord outfit which she styled with a Celine bag and Hermes sandals. they cost more than her ensemble.
Mira Rajput was photographed outside a luxury spa and wellness centre in Mumbai. The 19-year-old wore a co-ord outfit and styled it a Celine bag and Hermes sandals. We discovered that Mira's bag and footwear cost more than her ensemble. Read on to know their insane price.
(Also Read | Mira Rajput and her abs steal the show as she turns showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karishma in dazzling lehenga)
Mira Rajput's stylish look for a spa day
Paparazzi videos show Mira Rajput stepping out of a wellness centre in Mumbai. Mira wore an orange coordinated ensemble for the outing. She styled the ensemble with a white halter-neck crop tank top. For the accessories, the mother-of-two chose dainty gold jewels, Hermes platform sandals, and a tan Celine bag.
What is the price of Mira Rajput's Hermes sandals and Celine bag?
The tan Celine bag Mira carried with her day-out ensemble is called the Teen Triomphe Bag in Natural Calfskin. The crossbody bag features a gold finish and a Triomphe metallic closure. It is worth USD 4,300, which is approximately ₹3,60,887.
Meanwhile, the Hermes sandals are called the Eze 30 Sandal in natural shade. Adding the footwear to your collection will cost you 620 pounds, which is ₹68,393. In total, the footwear and the bag are worth ₹4,29,280.
What is the price of Mira Rajput's co-ord ensemble?
The co-ord outfit is from the label Calling June. It is called the Dusk Co-ord Set. The coral-coloured ensemble is worth ₹13,900. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of ₹11,815.
Decoding Mira Rajput's look
The coral set features a shirt and pants adorned with charming palm tree embroidered motifs. While the blouse has a collared neckline, an open front with button closures, half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the pants have a flared fitting and a high-rise waistline.
Lastly, Mira mixed metals to accessorise the ensemble - she chose a dainty gold chain, a silver bracelet watch, silver bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and silver-gold rings. She styled her long tresses in a half-tied hairdo and opted for a minimal makeup look.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.