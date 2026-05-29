Miss France officially withdraws from Miss Universe 2026, says ‘direction and values’ no longer align with the pageant

The controversies surrounding Miss Universe seem far from over. Ahead of the 2026 edition of the global beauty pageant, scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico this November, the Miss France Organisation has officially announced that it will not participate in the competition. (Also read: Miss Grand International All Stars contestants win hearts as they walk make-up free during a pageant round: ‘So cool’ )

Why Miss France withdrew from Miss Universe 2026

Miss France pulls out of 2026 Miss Universe, citing misalignment of values.(Instagram/@hinaupokodevezeoff)

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In an official statement released on May 28, the organisation confirmed its withdrawal from the upcoming edition, citing concerns over the changing direction of the international pageant. According to the statement, the decision was taken to remain “faithful to the identity, commitments and values of the Miss France pageant,” which the organisation believes are “no longer aligned with the recent evolution and direction of the international competition.”

The announcement has sparked fresh discussions in the pageant community, especially as Miss Universe has continued to face criticism and controversies over the past few years. While the organisation did not elaborate extensively on the issues, it did reference the “numerous issues surrounding the 2025 edition” as one of the key reasons behind the decision.

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{{^usCountry}} Is Miss France’s withdrawal from Miss Universe permanent? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is Miss France’s withdrawal from Miss Universe permanent? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Participation in Miss Universe has always represented an important moment and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France internationally,” the statement read. “However, our responsibility is to ensure loyalty and integrity to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Participation in Miss Universe has always represented an important moment and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France internationally,” the statement read. “However, our responsibility is to ensure loyalty and integrity to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Miss France Organisation also clarified that this withdrawal applies only to the 2026 edition of Miss Universe and does not necessarily mark a permanent exit from the international pageant. The statement expressed hope for a possible return in the future if circumstances evolve.

The decision marks a significant moment in the history of the pageant, as France has long been one of the prominent participating countries at Miss Universe.

Internet reacts to Miss France’s decision

The move has triggered mixed reactions online, with many pageant followers debating the future direction of international beauty competitions and raising concerns about transparency, management and organisational values within Miss Universe.

Reacting to the announcement, one user wrote, “Not every organization has the strength and dignity to do this. Respect to Miss France Org.” Another commented, “Now we need Miss Venezuela, Miss Universe Philippines etc to follow! We demand transparency and new owners!”

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“It's sad that once again one of the most respected national organizations isn't sending its queen to Miss Universe,” read one comment, while another user added, “Big respect! This is the best decision.”

Many also pointed out the historical significance of the withdrawal, with one person writing, “This is even more meaningful when you know Miss France has competed in every edition of Miss Universe.” Another user criticised the current state of the pageant, saying, “Miss Universe is maintained by name but the reputation today is low and disposable. They definitely need to make changes.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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