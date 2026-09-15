Miss India finalist goes back to her Google job in Bengaluru days after Miss Universe India 2026: Here's how it went

When we picture Miss India finalists, we think of photoshoots, ramp walks and maybe a movie debut. We don't picture office work and lunch in the office cafeteria. But that's exactly what Umanga Kumawat did. Also read | ‘So incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful’: Kaziah Liz Mejo on being crowned Miss Universe India 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh and placed in the top 20 at Miss Universe India 2026, shared a full 'day in my life' video from the Google office in Bengaluru, on September 14 — just a few of weeks after competing in one of the country's biggest stages.

From tiara to office gym

Forget the glam. Umanga's day starts at 9:30 am like most of us — staring into her wardrobe. In the one-minute Instagram Reels, she picks a black top and bright red trousers, grabs her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds, and heads to the brightly lit Google campus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But before a single email? Gym. By 10:30 am, she's at the company's wellness facility, hitting the treadmill and then doing stretches and leg lifts. A quick outfit check in the restroom, and she's ready for work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But before a single email? Gym. By 10:30 am, she's at the company's wellness facility, hitting the treadmill and then doing stretches and leg lifts. A quick outfit check in the restroom, and she's ready for work. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

What her typical workday at Google looks like

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By 12:30 pm, she's not posing — she's typing. Laptop open, notebook out, documents to review. It's full corporate mode. Umanga's lunch break at 2:10 pm is peak Google canteen. The video shows a massive spread — biryani, fresh fruits, dessert. What does she pick? A hot, comforting bowl of noodle soup with greens.

Work resumes at 3 pm back at her desk, and at 4:30 pm she switches it up, moving to a quiet lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the campus: laptop open, focused, just another engineer getting through her day.

The most normal ending to her workday

At 5:30 pm, it's time for a coffee break. Umanga orders a hot beverage at Google's tea and coffee bar using an interactive kiosk, and finally, by evening, she's in the elevator, heading out. No entourage, no spotlight. Just an office day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a world where pageants are often seen as a one-way ticket to showbiz, Umanga's video is a reminder that you can chase a crown and still get back to your 9-to-5. From representing Madhya Pradesh in the top 20 to representing engineers who do it all — she just proved that post-pageant life can be beautifully ordinary.