‘They were so proud of me’: Bengaluru techie gives parents a tour of her Google office. Watch

A Bengaluru techie working at Google gave her parents a glimpse of her workplace, taking them around the tech giant’s office and sharing their heartwarming reaction in a video posted on Instagram. A Bengaluru Google employee gave her parents an office tour, sharing their proud and heartwarming reactions. (Instagram/shaliniii_ki_duniya)

(Also read: ‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch)

The woman, identified as Shalini, documented the visit as she showed her parents different parts of the Google office, including the food court, micro kitchen and recreational areas. She said her parents were delighted to see where she worked and were proud of her.

Parents explore Google office Sharing the video on Instagram, Shalini said, "Hello everyone, so let's take the office tour with my parents. Yeah, I took my parents to the office, and I work at Google, so they were very happy and so proud of me."

She began the tour by taking them to the food court and introducing them to the range of food available at the workplace.

"I first took them to the food court. I showed them how much option we have. Unlimited food [laughs]. And they also loved that food, the food was very good," she said.

The techie then took her parents to the micro kitchen and spoke about the variety of snacks and drinks available to employees.

"Then I took them to the micro kitchen. And you know, there's one saying that Google have a food every 10 meter, and that's true. We have so many food options, like so many of chocolates, dry fruits, watermelon juice, coconut juice, and what not, bro," she added.

The office visit was not limited to food. Shalini and her parents also spent time playing games together.

"Then we played the game. We played pool, we played foosball, and my mom played first time that pool, and she learned it pretty good. Then we went for the snacks. And yeah, that was the day and it was so pretty good feeling, and I hope you all feel it."

'Parents were soo happy' Sharing the clip, Shalini wrote in the caption, "It was a great feeling, my parents were soo happy and here we go my office tour with my parents."

Watch the clip here: