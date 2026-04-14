Miss India Nikita Porwal gets emotional as 40,000 students come together to wish her the best for Miss World 2026. Watch

It was a historic moment in Odisha as over 40,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) gathered to give Miss India Nikita Porwal a grand send-off for the upcoming Miss World pageant. The scale of the event was unprecedented, featuring massive human formations and an outpouring of support that left Nikita visibly moved. Also read | Miss India Nikita Porwal brings celestial beauty to fashion awards, fans call her a goddess: 'Miss World right there'

A sea of blessings in Odisha

Around 40,000 students gathered in Odisha to support Miss India Nikita Porwal for her Miss World 2026 journey. (Instagram/ thepageantjourney)

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The videos from the event were shared on Instagram by The Pageant Journey on April 13, and show an incredible scene on the grounds, where thousands of students joined together in a show of unity. The highlight was a massive human formation that spelt out 'Miss World' across the green field, visible from aerial views.

Miss India Nikita Porwal looked pretty in pink

Nikita Porwal looked every bit the glamorous Miss India at the event. She wore a shimmering pink gown with a high-neck, sleeveless silhouette. The fabric featured intricate, reflective detailing that caught the light as she addressed the massive crowd. She completed the look with her Miss India crown, her hair styled in elegant, flowing waves.

Miss India's heartfelt speech for students

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the almost 40,000 students, Nikita was overcome with emotion. She spoke about the spiritual energy of Odisha. "I thought I was going to give my crown in Odisha... but I am not going to give anything. I am going to take 40,000 of your blessings with me... today, we have come to the city of Baba Jagannath from Mumbai; it is not a coincidence that we have come here. You are the daughters of the real soil of our country… I thank you all," Nikita said in Hindi. Miss World 2026: the landmark 75th anniversary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the almost 40,000 students, Nikita was overcome with emotion. She spoke about the spiritual energy of Odisha. "I thought I was going to give my crown in Odisha... but I am not going to give anything. I am going to take 40,000 of your blessings with me... today, we have come to the city of Baba Jagannath from Mumbai; it is not a coincidence that we have come here. You are the daughters of the real soil of our country… I thank you all," Nikita said in Hindi. Miss World 2026: the landmark 75th anniversary {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The stakes are high for Nikita as she heads to Vietnam for a historic edition of the Miss World pageant with approximately 130 nations participating. 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss World Organisation, and the event is being planned on a scale larger than ever before. The Miss World 2026 finale is set for September 5, 2026 – host cities are Hanoi (arrival and preliminary rounds) and Ho Chi Minh City (grand finale). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stakes are high for Nikita as she heads to Vietnam for a historic edition of the Miss World pageant with approximately 130 nations participating. 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss World Organisation, and the event is being planned on a scale larger than ever before. The Miss World 2026 finale is set for September 5, 2026 – host cities are Hanoi (arrival and preliminary rounds) and Ho Chi Minh City (grand finale). {{/usCountry}}

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Nikita Porwal, hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, carries a strong legacy. A theatre artist with over 60 plays to her credit and a background as a TV anchor, she is being hailed as a 'beauty with brains'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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