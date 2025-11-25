Miss Jamaica health update 6 days after her shocking fall from Miss Universe 2025 stage: She is still in hospital

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is still in the hospital after her dramatic fall from the stage during the preliminary evening gown round in Thailand on November 19. The 28-year-old ophthalmologist was immediately taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where she received medical attention. Also read | From Miss Mexico being called a ‘dummy’ to Miss Jamaica’s fall on stage: Everything that happened at Miss Universe 2025 Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry was walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she missed a step and fell off the stage. (Instagram/ meekiimodez)

The incident occurred as Gabrielle walked the Miss Universe 2025 stage in an orange evening gown, and she was seen being carried out on a stretcher. Despite the incident, the show continued uninterrupted. She had been preparing for the Miss Universe finals, which were held on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, and saw Mexico's Fatima Bosch being crowned the winner.

What's the latest on Miss Jamaica's health?

In a fresh statement on November 24, Miss Universe Organisation president Raul Rocha revealed that Gabrielle, thanks to excellent medical care, is now in good health and nearing discharge. The organisation has covered all related expenses, including her family's accommodation and travel, per the statement.

This is a positive turn of events, as Gabrielle's sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, had previously expressed concern about her condition, stating she wasn't 'doing as well as we would have hoped', as per a November 21 report by People.

‘Matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time’

In his official statement, Raul, said, “The Miss Universe Organization wishes to address recent speculation by providing a clear and respectful update regarding Dr Gabrielle Henry Miss Universe Jamaica 2025. Out of respect for Dr Henry and her family, the organisation maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status. We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family's discretion, or by Dr Henry herself should she choose to do so.”

Despite initial reports of no life-threatening injuries, she was kept in the intensive care unit for close monitoring and specialised care. Highlighting this, Raul shared, “It is important to clarify that from the moment the onstage accident occurred, immediate action was taken to ensure her safety and well-being. I personally entered the stage to assist her, coordinated urgent medical attention, and oversaw her immediate transfer to the hospital. I was present at the emergency room alongside her family, with whom I spoke directly. I recommended a series of precautionary actions, some beyond standard protocol, to guarantee the most accurate evaluation, monitoring, and medical oversight. Additional medical specialists were also brought in to provide multiple professional assessments and ensure full clarity regarding her condition.”

‘We will continue to communicate only essential information’

He went on to add, “The Miss Universe Organization has assumed one hundred percent of all related expenses, including those of Dr Henry's family. This has included hotel accommodation near the hospital, rebooking of airline tickets, transportation services, and dedicated staff assigned to accompany and assist the family throughout this process. Over the past four days, there have been difficult moments and unexpected concerns. However, thanks to the excellent medical care provided, each issue was successfully resolved. Today, we are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge.”

The Miss Universe Organisation president also asked for continued compassion and sensitivity as Miss Jamaica recovers. He concluded: “We will continue to communicate only essential information with professionalism, sensitivity, and respect. While unfounded speculation has circulated publicly, our full attention has remained on Dr Henry's care and recovery. We are grateful that she is now close to being released from the hospital.”