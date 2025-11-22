Miss Jamaica’s health update: Gabrielle Henry to spend at least a week in ICU after stage fall

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, is still hospitalised three days after she fell off the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round, People reported. The incident took place on November 19 in Thailand, when the 28-year-old beauty queen, dressed in a sparkly orange gown and high heels, missed a step and fell off the stage. Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry fell off the stage in the preliminary evening gown round.(AFP)

She was immediately taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where doctors began tests to check for serious injuries. Early updates from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed she had “no life-threatening injuries,” and Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha said she had “no broken bones” but was being kept under “good care.”

Gabrielle did not appear at the Miss Universe Pageant on November 20, just one day after her fall.

Gabrielle Henry health update

On November 21, a new update was released by the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization. The message stated that Henry’s sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, and their mother, Maureen, are in Thailand.

According to Dr Henry-Samuels, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.”

Doctors have decided she must remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for at least seven more days as they continue “close monitoring and specialized care,” the statement read.

Organization asks for prayers and compassion

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization urged people in Jamaica and worldwide to keep Gabrielle in their thoughts.

They asked for “Jamaicans at home and across the Diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The organization also requested kindness and sensitivity from the public.

“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the statement said.

“Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones.”

Support from the Miss Universe community

Shortly after the fall, Miss Universe pageant owner Raul Rocha shared that he had visited Gabrielle in the hospital and confirmed she was under “good care.” Many fans, contestants, and public figures have since shared messages of hope for her recovery.

For now, Gabrielle remains in the ICU as doctors continue working toward her full recovery. The Miss Universe Jamaica team had no further comment on the situation yet.