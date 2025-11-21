Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch family: Who are parents Bernardo and Vanessa?

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Thailand,(AP)

Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe 2025 at a ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, marking an end to the scandal-filled 74th season of the pageant.

The 25-year-old's victory comes after she had walked out of an event earlier in the competition when she was publicly scolded by a Thai pageant director during a live stream. This was followed by the resignation of two judges, with one of them accusing organisers of rigging the competition.

Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh ended up as the first runner-up, followed by Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali in the third position. Miss Philippines Ma Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Cote d'Ivoire Olivia Yace rounded off the top 5.

Here is everything you need to know about Fatima Bosch's family, including her parents, Bernardo Bosch Hernández and Vanessa Fernández Balboa.

All about Fatima Bosch's parents

Born in Santiago de Teapa, a part of Mexico’s Tabasco state, Fatima hails from a high-profile family, which is deeply rooted in pageantry, public service, and Mexican politics, according to merca20.com.

Fatima's father, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is an engineer and public servant. He earlier served at Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for 27 years. Currently, he is working as an advisor to the General Director of Pemex Exploration and Production, as per Soap Central.

Vanessa Fernández Balboa belongs to a family of beauty queens. Although Fatima's mother did not take part in any contest, Vanessa's sisters, Mónica Fernández and Claudia Fernández, were earlier crowned Flor Tabasco.

Several years later, Fatima went on to bag this title in 2018.

Fatima's aunt, Monica Balboa, was earlier a senator from the Morena party. She is currently the director of the Institute for Returning Stolen Goods to the People (INDEP).

Fatima Bosch's dating history

As per merca20.com, Fatima was in a relationship with soccer player Kevin Álvarez. The duo separated in 2023, but their alleged relationship remained in the spotlight for a long period.

The separation was confirmed by Álvarez during a Twitch stream.

