Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Urvashi Rautela celebrate historic, hold Indian flag: Watch video

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu celebrated her historic win with Urvashi Rautela, who was in Israel as a jury member of the international pageant. The two shared a candid moment in the video, posted by Urvashi on her official Instagram page. The 27-year-old, who was the Miss Diva Universe 2015, shared the clip with the caption, "#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA VOHOOOO #PostWin."

In the video, Urvashi can be seen carrying the Indian tricolour in one hand while hugging Harnaaz. The two shared a peck on the cheek and had a conversation while posing for the camera. The clip begins with Urvashi saying, "Koi na koi toh hona chahiye na saath mein (Someone should be there by your side)."

To this, Harnaaz replies, "Aap toh wahin pe the jahan hone chahiye ho. I can't belive aap mere saath khade ho. Because aapke post dekh ke mein sochti thi 'wow she is so pretty' (You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I cannot belive you are by my side. Because looking at your posts I always thought, 'wow she is so pretty')."

Watch the video here:

Harnaaz looked stunning in an embroidered nude gown with a mermaid silhouette. She wore the ensemble for the Miss Universe 2021 finale. With the Miss Universe crown on her head and the winning sash, the 21-year-old posed with a big smile. She chose dainty jewels to style the striking ensemble.

Urvashi wore a strapless bright red sequinned dress featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side for the occasion. She teamed the ensemble with black pumps, sleek top knot and bold make-up.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. She brought home the coveted crown after 21 years. Before Harnaaz, Sushmita Sen won the pageant in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

