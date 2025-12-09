Miss Universe Organisation shares Miss Jamaica's health update after getting accused of blaming her for scary accident

The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has shared an update on the health of Dr Gabrielle Henry, Miss Jamaica Universe 2025. According to the organisation, Miss Jamaica has had a steady recovery and will be released soon. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica, suffered a scary accident at the Miss Universe 2025 stage.(X)

The statement from the MUO comes after Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini accused the organisation of blaming Miss Jamaica for her scary on-stage fall during the preliminary competition.

The statement

On December 8, the MUO and Miss Jamaica's family released a joint statement on Instagram to share that she ‘continues to receive specialised medical care and will soon return to Jamaica under full medical supervision.’ Additionally, she will be transferred directly to the hospital for continued treatment and recovery.

The MUO also clarified in the statement that they have provided unwavering support to Miss Jamaica during her recovery, covering all medical and living expenses in Thailand, as well as the accommodation and living costs for her mother and sister.

Clarifying that Miss Jamaica holds no responsibility for the incident and they do not blame her for it, as per the claims made by Miss Haiti, MUO said in the statement, “Certain media reports suggesting that Dr Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed blame to Dr Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts.”

In another statement released by the official Miss Universe Jamaica handle, it was shared that the Miss Jamaica is: “Eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.”

Miss Universe Jamaica's scary accident

Miss Universe Jamaica suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025. According to the MUO, it resulted in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries.

Meanwhile, blaming of Miss Jamaica for her fall is the latest in a series of highly publicised and controversial moments that have plagued this year's Miss Universe pageant proceedings.