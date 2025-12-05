Fatima Bosch breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 scandals: 'It is really hard, sometimes people forget we are humans'

Miss Universe 2025, Fatima Bosch from Mexico, has spoken out about the challenges of public life and the constant controversies that follow her win, sharing that her role is solely dedicated to serving others. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch after winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21, 2025.(AP)

In a candid interview with CNN on December 4, Fatima addressed the barrage of scandals that have plagued her reign since she won the title on November 21. She stressed that the title's singular purpose was 'to serve others and follow a defined goal without distraction'.

'This crown is only for the purpose of serving others'

The interview took an emotional turn when the anchor praised Fatima, stating, “You're an inspiration. We don't normally cover the Miss Universe pageant. This is a very special thing because of you and what you stand for, and your courage, and also your mission of female empowerment.”

Fatima responded with: “Thank you for your words. You are really kind. I really appreciate it, and yeah, it makes me emotional because I'm here to speak up and I want to do philanthropy.”

She then opened up about the emotional toll of the ongoing public scrutiny, and said, “So, it's really hard, all the things that are going on, because sometimes I think that people forget that we are humans. And this crown is only for the purpose of serving others. So if you have a goal and a purpose, just follow it and don't get distracted.”

Miss Universe 2025 controversies

Fatima's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not an easy one. The Miss Universe 2025 pageant was marked by a series of controversies and scandals, involving the winner, organisation executives, allegations of rigging and claims the top 30 had been pre-selected by a secret panel of judges before the preliminary competition.

Most recently, in a dramatic escalation of post-pageant controversy, Miss Haiti demanded an independent investigation into the Miss Universe 2025 controversies, just two weeks after Fatima was crowned in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21. The demand has put renewed pressure on the Miss Universe Organisation to address the persistent allegations of corruption that have followed the 2025 competition.