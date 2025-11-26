Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’

India responds to global conversation surrounding Miss Universe 2025

The official statement was shared on November 26 on Instagram by Nikhil, who is national director, Miss Universe India Organisation. It comes days after Miss India Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma's top 30 finish and Fatima's win on November 21, and is seen as India's response to the global conversation surrounding the pageant. Nikhil acknowledged the disagreements and criticisms, but highlighted the importance of kindness, support, and unity.

“My dear Miss Universe family, supporters, and friends from around the world, in the wake of the recent global conversation surrounding our beloved Miss Universe pageant, I feel compelled to share a few thoughts from my heart. As someone who has witnessed the transformative power of this institution from a national level, I have seen firsthand the dreams it nurtures and the lives it changes,” Nikhil said in the statement.

He added: “For decades, Miss Universe has stood as a global beacon, empowering women not just on an international stage, but profoundly within their own local communities. In India, and in countless other nations, the crown represents a dream-a dream of a young girl to find her voice, to champion her causes, and to prove that she can be both intelligent and compassionate, graceful and gritty. This dream is sacred, and the platform Miss Universe provides to make it a reality is unparalleled.” Also read | Fatima Bosch says she got death threats after winning Miss Universe 2025 amid controversy

Nikhil Anand urges support for new Miss Universe leadership and winner

Nikhil praised the Miss Universe Organisation, under its new leadership, for its commitment to listening and integrating feedback, and expressed confidence that the pageant will become bigger and better than ever before. “Like any long-standing and evolving global family, we have our moments of disagreement. However, I can say with absolute certainty that the Miss Universe Organization, under its new leadership, has demonstrated a profound commitment to listening. They have never denied suggestions or feedback; in fact, they are actively and thoughtfully working to integrate this feedback to build a better, more inclusive, and more relevant platform for the future. Change is a journey, not a destination, and it requires our patience and support,” he shared.

The statement also highlighted the transformative power of the Miss Universe institution, which has empowered women globally, and urged fans to rally behind President Raul Rocha and support the organisation's vision for the future. Nikhil said, “This is why I urge us all to rally behind our President, Mr. Raul Rocha. Every leader steps into their role with a vision, and it is with our collective faith and support that he can steer the Miss Universe organisation to even greater heights. I truly believe that with this collaborative spirit, Miss Universe is poised to become bigger and better than ever before.”

A call for kindness and support for Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch

He further urged fans to celebrate Fatima's win and look forward to her reign, and said, “Finally, and most importantly, I must address the hurtful comments directed towards our new Miss Universe. To see a young woman who has worked tirelessly and dreamed fearlessly, subjected to online vitriol, is deeply disheartening. She has earned her place in history through dedication and poise. Posting hate is never right; it wounds the spirit and tarnishes what should be a moment of pure celebration.”

Nikhil concluded: “Let us remember that behind the crown is a human being with feelings, a family, and a heart full of hope. Instead of criticism, she deserves our unwavering support. Let us celebrate her win, embrace the unique beauty of her reign, and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make. Let us choose kindness over criticism, support over scepticism, and unity over division. The future of Miss Universe is bright, and it is a future we will build together. With hope and gratitude, Nikhil Anand.”