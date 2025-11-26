Miss Universe president shares why 'real winner' Miss Côte D’Ivoire lost, says her country needs visa for 175 countries

The controversies surrounding the 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant seem to have no end. With recent resignations of Miss Estonia and Miss Côte D’Ivoire, the allegations about the competition being rigged have resurfaced. Olivia Yacé, who represented Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, resigned from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

Now, Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) president Raul Rocha, in a heated exchange, has revealed the reason why Olivia Yacé, who represented Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, and resigned from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, did not win the Miss Universe 2025 title: her country needs visa for 175 countries.

MUO President reveals why Miss Côte d’Ivoire didn't win Miss Universe 2025 title

MUO president Raul Rocha in a livestream — which has been reposted by several pageantry social media pages — seemed really upset with current state of things, and revealed that one of the reasons Côte D’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace didn’t win is because her country needs visa for 175 countries, digging himself into a deeper hole.

According to the Instagram page Miss Updates, who often post news related to the Miss Universe pageant, he spoke in Spanish said the new winner, Miss Mexico, has her over 3 million Instagram followers, is more liked than the previous winners, and even stated how many followers each winner had.

“She's going to be the Miss Universe who spent a whole year in an apartment because of the cost of the visa process with lawyers,” Raul said during the interview, as translated into English, as per a November 25 report by People. He added: "Some of them require six months notice. The year's already gone, right?"

How did the internet react?

Fans were shocked by the MUO President's statement. Someone commented on Miss Updates' post, “He has just confirmed to the world that Olivia is the real winner.” Another commented, “So judges know who they have to vote to, based on visas????” An Instagram user also wrote, “What he is saying deeply ignorant and insulting not to Olivia but towards all our sister nations.”

The comment got a furious reaction from Miss Guadeloupe Ophély Mézino. She posted on Instagram, "Just landed in Paris. I’m never angry, and I’m not letting anyone disturb my peace. But the visa topic? I’m not even concerned. As a Guadeloupean, I am French. I have a French passport. Did you steal the money of my Afro-Caribbean girls? Did you let them compete knowing they would never win this competition? Did you let them participate just to speak about diversity and inclusion?

You will never hear me rant on social media, because I’m the type of girl who prefers to speak in real life rather than online. Are you trying to find a racist excuse for the fact that you didn’t choose someone who was highly qualified for this job? Do you even read our biographies when we submit all the visa information? My girl has an American passport. What are you talking about? My heart is burning. I don’t like injustice. You said this year: 'The highest number of countries who have never participated in Miss Universe.'

You steal the money of small territories. You steal the hope of millions of people who don’t understand why they are not in the Top 30, 12, or 5. This is the worst excuse I have ever heard. I have followed pageantry for a decade now. This is a humiliation, a lack of respect for the contestants, the families, the representatives who put so much energy into your brand. How can you disrespect those countries like that?"

Why did Miss Côte d’Ivoire resign

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Olivia Yacé, who was the popular contender and fan favourite for Miss Universe title win, said she was stepping down to remain true to her values and to continue inspiring young women, especially across the African and Afro-descendant communities.

A part of her statement read, “As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of reaching great things despite adversity. To continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me.” Read her full statement here.