Fatima Bosch says she got death threats after winning Miss Universe 2025 amid controversy: ‘I won't ask for permission…’

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, who was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on November 21 has finally broken her silence after the backlash she faced online following her win. In recent days, online chatter has surged with claims that she did not deserve the crown, with many arguing that other contestants, like Miss Cote d'Ivoire, were more worthy of the title. Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has spoken out about the bullying and backlash she faced following her controversial win.(REUTERS)

Also Read | Fatima Bosch bags Miss Universe 2025 title after brief on-stage walkout: A look at Mexico’s past titleholders

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant was marred by chaos even before the crown was placed on Fatima's head - beginning with the pageant director publicly calling her a ‘dumbhead’, followed by mass walkouts from fellow Miss Universe 2025 contestants and the resignation of several judges. The turbulence only intensified after her win, with critics questioning the legitimacy of the results, and insisting that other contestants were more deserving. What should have been a moment of celebration quickly spiraled into one of the most contentious wins in the pageant’s history.

'Today I want to raise my voice as a woman'

Fatima has now released her statement after the controversy surrounding her Miss Universe win, revealing the wave of hatred she has faced in recent days - including death threats. In her statement, she highlights the importance of strong values and self-esteem in withstanding such bullying and emotional attacks, and vows to speak up for all the women who have endured this kind of hatred and been forced into silence.

She said, “What must be in a person’s heart to wish harm upon someone they don’t even know? Thank God I have strong values and self-esteem, and this does not bring me down. But many people can be hurt by this kind of attack, and it can end up affecting their mental and emotional stability. Today I want to raise my voice not as a beauty queen, but as a woman. A woman who, like millions around the world, has experienced firsthand the violence born from hate, misinformation, and the inability of some to see a woman shine without feeling threatened.”

She talks about receiving death threats, insults

Fatima continued in her statement, “In the past few days I have received insults, attacks, and even death wishes for one single reason: because I won. Because a woman with dreams, preparation, and heart decides to stand up and fight for what she loves.”

The Miss Universe 2025 winner highlighted the intense backlash she has faced since winning the crown, sharing screenshots of the disturbing death threats sent to her - including messages wishing harm on her and her family, and others urging her to take her own life.

Fatima added, “And even though these attacks hurt, they do not define me. What does define me is my strength, my integrity, and the love I have for my country and for the women around the world whom I represent.”

Fatima remains resilient

Fatima’s message is clear: violence against women does not only take the form of physical abuse - it also manifests through words, mockery, digital hate, and coordinated campaigns aimed at undermining a woman’s dignity. However, she refuses to bow down to such bullying.

She said, “But today I am here to say something with absolute clarity: no attack will make me kneel, no insult will extinguish my purpose. To those who have attacked me and invented lies about me, I say this: my victory is not a threat. My victory is a reminder that women are resilient, capable, and powerful.”

A crown for good

Fatima vowed to advocate for women who cannot fight for themselves, acknowledging their presence and their fear, and promising to use her voice on their behalf as part of the responsibility that comes with the crown she now holds.

Miss Universee 2025's statement continued, “Whoever turns their frustration into violence is not ‘expressing an opinion’ - they are harming, they are perpetuating a global problem that we will no longer tolerate. I will not go backwards, I will not hide, and I will not ask for permission to shine. To all the women who feel fear today, who live violence, who have been silenced: I see you, I honour you, and I use my voice for you. Because violence can never defeat a woman who knows her worth. My voice will not be silenced. Because my light - like that of ALL women - was born to shine, not to hide. There is much work to be done, and my commitment is, and will remain, to use this crown for good.”

Concluding her statement, Fatima expressed her gratitude to those who stood by her and believed in her, thanking everyone who embraced her with words of love and pride. She pledged to continue defending women, speaking up for them, and fighting for a world where no woman is attacked for defying expectations or breaking the shackles imposed by society.