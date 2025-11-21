Fatima Bosch bags Miss Universe 2025 title after brief on-stage walkout: A look at Mexico’s past titleholders

Fatima Bosch of Mexico was named Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, closing a tense final round that drew global attention. Bosch, 25, had briefly walked out during an earlier segment after a confrontation with a Thai pageant director, but returned for the main competition and advanced through the final stages. Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand.(AP)

The crown was placed by last year’s titleholder, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

Bosch had been considered a frontrunner through most of the contest. Her win now places her in a short line of Mexican women who have held the Miss Universe title.

Past Miss Universe winners from Mexico

Andrea Meza (Miss Universe 2020)

Andrea Meza took home the Miss Universe crown in May 2021, becoming the third woman from Mexico to do so, as per CNN. The event was held in Hollywood, Florida.

Her time as titleholder ran shorter than usual because of the pandemic calendar, but she still travelled through the US, South Africa, the Bahamas, Israel, and Mexico.

Before that win, she had already secured major national titles, including Mexicana Universal 2020 and Miss Mexico 2017. She finished as first runner-up at Miss World 2017.

Meza’s tenure pushed her profile into one of the strongest among recent Mexican winners.

Ximena Navarrete (Miss Universe 2010)

Ximena Navarrete captured the Miss Universe title in 2010, making her the second Mexican contestant to win the pageant. The event took place in Las Vegas.

Navarrete entered the competition after winning Nuestra Belleza México 2009, giving her experience that showed through the stages.

Her duties included travel for the organization and appearances connected to commercial partners such as Old Navy and L’Oréal Paris.

She also joined several outreach programmes and charity-linked events during her year.

Lupita Jones (Miss Universe 1991)

Miss Universe 1991 took place at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

That year’s crown went to Lupita Jones, who became the first Mexican winner in the pageant’s history. Jones later became one of the most influential figures in Mexico’s national pageant system.

This year’s result places Bosch alongside these earlier winners, marking another milestone for Mexico on the Miss Universe stage.

FAQs

Who won Miss Universe 2025?

Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025.

Why did Fatima Bosch walk out during the pageant?

She briefly exited after a tense exchange with a Thai pageant director but returned to compete.

How many Miss Universe winners are there from Mexico?

Mexico now has four titleholders: Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010), Andrea Meza (2020), and Fatima Bosch (2025).