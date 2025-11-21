Miss Universe 2025 prize money: What does the winner get? NYC apartment, salary and other perks

The Miss Universe beauty pageant, organized by the Miss Universe organization, is the biggest beauty pageant that happens annually. Like every year, Miss Universe 2025 will come with attractive prize money for the winner, along with an apartment and a salary. Miss USA Audrey Eckert competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.(AP)

This year, participants from 30 countries are in the finale being held in Thailand on Thursday night. The event is being streamed live on Telemundo and Peacock in the United States.

So, how much will the winner of the pageant get? What are the perks? Let's find out.

Miss Universe 2025: What Is The Prize Money?

Miss Universe Organization has not officially revealed how much the winner of the contest will take home. According to reports, it is expected to be $250,000 - the same as what Miss Universe 2024 year's winner, Victoria Kjær, took home.

Additionally, the winner will be given a monthly salary of $50,000, which goes towards travel expenses and other initiatives taken under the individual's brand.

Also read: Miss Universe 2025 finale: When and how to watch it live in the US? Cable and streaming details

But the perks don't end there. The winner gets to have a luxurious residence at the heart of New York City - one of the most expensive destinations in the world. Additionally, the crown that the Miss Universe winner gets to wear is valued at around $5 million.

This year, 121 delegates are participating in the mega pageant, each representing their countries. The theme of Miss Universe 2025 is 'The Power of Love.'

Notably, this year, the event will see the debut of several countries - such as Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Mozambique.

Follow live updates and highlights of Miss Universe 2025 here.