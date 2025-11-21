Miss Universe 2025 finale: When and how to watch it live in the US? Cable and streaming details

The grand 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is set to take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi (near Bangkok), Thailand. The even is being broadcast live in the US Thursday evening. Miss Angola Maria Da Cunha (front R) walks on stage with other contestants during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)(AFP)

US viewers looking to tune in can put it on Telemundo and Peacock tonight (Thursday, November 20) at 8 p.m. ET. The preshow coverage started at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, highlights of earlier rounds, such as the National Costume Show and Preliminary Competition, are also available for U.S. viewers via Telemundo’s app.

How To Watch Miss Universe 2025? Key Details

Telemundo is available on all major cable and satellite providers. Cable networks like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, etc. and satellite services like DirecTV, DISH are broadcasting it live in the US.

The event is also streaming live on the Peacock or the Telemundo apps. Some streaming services also include Telemundo as part of their channel lineup.

Miss Universe 2025: US Viewing Trends

Historically, US broadcasts of Miss Universe have shifted across platforms. Earlier, it used to be a family-style view on traditional network television, but now it is only available on streaming services. This year, the emphasis is on streaming and bilingual coverage for the Spanish population of the U.S.

“The Power of Love”: Miss Universe 2025 Theme

The Miss Universe Organization describes this year's theme as “The Power of Love” and emphasizes cultural diversity, empowerment and global representation.

A history-making moment is also in the works, with the participation of trans woman contestant Nguyen Huong Giang representing Vietnam, the first from Asia in a trans category.