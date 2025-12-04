Miss Universe scandal thickens: Why Miss Haiti is demanding independent investigation 2 weeks after Fatima Bosch's win

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant concluded on 21 November with the crowning of the new Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, from Mexico. However, the controversy surrounding the international organisation has been reignited, with one contestant publicly demanding an independent, ‘unbiased’ investigation into a series of allegations that plagued the run-up to the event. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Melissa Sapini, Haiti's representative in Miss Universe 2025, has called for an independent, external investigation into allegations surrounding the pageant. This follows winner Fatima Bosch of Mexico defending the organisation. (Instagram/ Melissa Sapini and Fatima Bosch)

Melissa Sapini, who represented Haiti in the competition in Bangkok, Thailand, shared a statement with the Hindustan Times, calling for transparency and accountability from the Miss Universe Organisation. Her statement asserted that her motivation was not linked to the final Miss Universe 2025 result, but about protecting her fellow competitors and the integrity of the pageant's future. This follows winner Fatima defending the Miss Universe organisation in a December 3 interview with ABC News.

‘This is not about Fatima’

Melissa said in her statement: “Let me be clear: this is not about Fatima. This is about protecting the women who cannot safely speak for themselves. I am speaking out because the organisers continue to provide excuses instead of answers. Representing Haiti is the greatest honour of my life. But this moment is bigger than a crown.”

Melissa dismissed attempts to downplay the allegations, stating: “The world is watching. The narrative being pushed right now threatens the future and the integrity of Miss Universe. Jokes about social media followers and Walmart crowns will not distract from the serious allegations we are raising.”

On Nawat Itsaragrisil-Fatima controversy

A significant portion of Melissa's statement addressed the behaviour of prominent pageant figure – Miss Grand International (MGI) president and Miss Universe 2025 organiser – Nawat Itsaragrisil, whom she directly accused of dishonesty and leveraging legal action to silence critics.

Melissa said, “As for Nawat’s behaviour, I was in that room. We all heard what he said. Claiming it was a misunderstanding is insulting to every multilingual woman in the competition. To blame a language barrier is outrageous. His crocodile tears were dramatic, not honest. Now, he’s attempting to silence Fatima with fabricated criminal charges. When will this man stop?”

She added: “Respecting Fatima's experience doesn't mean ignoring our own. Anyone who has competed knows: what happens backstage is just as important as what happens on stage. Right now, only the stage story is being told.”

‘We need an independent investigation’

Melissa stressed that an internal investigation by the Miss Universe organisation itself would be fundamentally flawed, comparing it to a self-policing mechanism: “Having Miss Universe defend Miss Universe is like asking a police department to investigate itself — it will never produce the full truth.” She concluded her plea with a clear demand: “That is why we need an independent investigation — unbiased, external, and transparent.”

The Miss Universe Organisation has not yet released a comment regarding Melissa's statement or the demand for an independent investigation. The Miss Universe 2025 pageant was plagued by a series of significant controversies both leading up to and following the final event in Bangkok. The issues range from public confrontations and allegations of rigging to health and safety concerns for contestants.