Nawat Itsaragrisil says he filed defamation case against Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch for making ‘false accusations’

Miss Grand International (MGI) president Nawat Itsaragrisil has revealed that he filed a defamation case against Fatima Bosch, the winner of Miss Universe 2025. Nawat had confronted the 74th Miss Universe title winner at one of the pre-pageant events, which initially led to a controversy. Miss Universe Thailand posted a statement claiming that Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil filed a criminal complaint against Fátima Bosch.

Nawat Itsaragrisil vs Fatima Bosch

On November 4, Nawat had called out Fatima – during a livestream event posted on Facebook by Miss Universe Thailand – for refusing to participate in a photoshoot for social media. He had claimed that she did so under the instruction of Mexico's pageant director.

However, Fatima denied every claim made by Nawat. In the livestream video, at one point, he was seen interrupting and demanding a verbal confirmation that she was willing to post about Thailand. Later, several media outlets reported that Nawat called her a “dumbhead,” which MGI clarified was not true.

The defamation lawsuit

Now, on December 3, MGI and Nawat, in a Facebook post shared by Miss Universe Thailand, revealed that they want to clarify the matter "with regard to the incident reported by multiple media outlets involving the interaction" between Nawat and Fatima.

“We wish to reaffirm that Mr Nawat Itsaragrisil never called Ms Fatima Bosch a ‘dumbhead’. What he said was “damage,” which is clearly audible in the voice recordings that have already been widely circulated across various platforms,” the post said.

They clarified that the actual sentence he spoke was: “If you follow the order from your national director you’re damage, if you not you can do it. I very happy and the good report will go to organise…”

They even accused Fatima of making false accusations and did not apologise even after she was made aware of the truth. “Instead, she continued to falsely accuse him in multiple interviews, seemingly for personal gain and to justify herself throughout the competition — after which she was ultimately crowned Miss Universe, as everyone is aware,” the post added.

Nawat formally filed a criminal complaint against Fatima in Thailand on November 12.