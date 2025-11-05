Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch vs. Nawat Itsaragrisil: What sparked their Miss Universe clash?

On November 4, a heated confrontation between 26-year-old Miss Universe Mexico contestant Fátima Bosch and Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil ignited a controversy ahead of the global beauty pageant in Thailand. Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil caught in a controversy(Pep.ph)

Bosch, representing Mexico, walked out of a live sashing-ceremony event after being publicly reprimanded by Itsaragrisil, who called her “dumb” during an exchange broadcast by the organisation.

Also Read: Audrey Eckert crowned Miss USA 2025, set to represent nation at Miss Universe

Bosch was called “dumb”

The incident occurred during pre-pageant activities in Bangkok when Bosch was asked to explain her alleged absence from a sponsor shoot.

Itsaragrisil, serving as Vice-President for Asia-Oceania at the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), confronted her in front of dozens of other delegates.

Itsaragrisil said on his apology livestream that he asked Bosch to “stand up and explain” her absence, and when she attempted to respond, he interrupted and called her “dumb.”

The confrontation ended with Bosch and several other contestants, including reigning Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, walking out in protest.

Also Read: Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding dies at 26

Itsaragrisil apologised

Itsaragrisil released a livestream apology saying, “If someone felt bad, uncomfortable or affected, I apologise to everyone … especially the 75 girls present.”

Hola! reported Bosch while speaking with reporters, said, “I really love Thailand… but what the director did was disrespectful; he called me ‘dumb’ because he has issues with the organisation.”

The MUO issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to a respectful and inclusive environment but did not mention Itsaragrisil by name.

Miss Universe 2025 is scheduled for November 21 in Thailand. Bosch is determined to stay and represent Mexico at the 74th Miss Universe despite the disrespect she faced in the organisation. “No one will ever make me feel small,” she said to the local Thai media right after the incident.