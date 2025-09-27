Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding dies at 26; suspected suicide under investigation

Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant and 2023 finalist Tyra Spaulding has died at the age of 26. The Gleaner reported that Spaulding was discovered dead at her apartment on Tuesday, September 23 evening. The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the case is being treated as a suspected suicide. Tyra Spaulding was found dead in her home by her relatives on September 23 evening. (YouTube)

As per another Prime Timer report, Tyra’s relatives found her mortal remains at her apartment. The report added that the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Miss Universe Jamaica pays tribute

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed Spaulding’s death in a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram. The organization wrote, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding.” They added, “She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty, and kind spirit touched every life she encountered.”

National Directors Mark McDermoth and Karl Williams, alongside reigning Miss Universe Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry, extended condolences to Spaulding’s family, friends, and loved ones. The statement described her as a “vibrant, intelligent and inspiring young woman” and promised to remember and honor her life and legacy, the Caribbean National Weekly reported.

Spaulding opened up about mental health struggles

The Prime Timer report stated Spaulding had been candid about her mental health challenges and posted a series of emotional YouTube videos in the weeks before her death. In a video uploaded on August 31, she revealed that she had resigned from her job and said it was a “terrible decision” because her mental health deteriorated.

In another video shared on September 5, she spoke of battling suicidal thoughts daily. She expressed feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of building a sustainable future as an entrepreneur while grappling with personal struggles, stated another People report.

Despite her own battles, Spaulding was an outspoken advocate for mental health and suicide prevention. On her channel, she urged others facing similar challenges not to give up. A video even featured her reflecting that two versions of her exist, with one wanting to live and the other wanting to give up.

Tyla's life and career

Prior to pursuing a career in modeling, Spaulding worked for an auditing firm after receiving his degree in accounting five years ago. She participated in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant and was baptized the same year.

Friends and coworkers described her as friendly, intelligent, and determined. However, she had just acknowledged hearing voices and described herself as "going through hell."

