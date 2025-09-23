Bengaluru YouTuber pays $4.5 for a 5-minute ride in Elon Musk’s Robotaxi in California. Watch

A Bengaluru-based YouTuber has gone viral for documenting his first-hand experience of riding in Elon Musk’s much-talked-about Robotaxi. Ishan Sharma, who is currently in California, shared a video on X with the caption, “Just tried Robotaxi by Elon Musk in Bay Area and loved the experience!” Sharma revealed that the 5-minute ride cost about $4.5. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

In the clip, he is seen booking a Tesla for his trip. “Today I am trying out Robotaxi by Elon Musk here in California. Let’s book a ride and see how it goes,” he says at the beginning of the video.

Soon after, a Tesla arrives at his pickup spot. Interestingly, a driver is seen inside the vehicle. Sharma explains that while the car operates in self-driving mode, there is currently a safety driver present to monitor the ride. Then, as the Tesla begins moving on its own, Sharma highlights the technology in action. He also revealed that the “5-minute ride cost about $4.5”.

“Currently, the robotaxi had a person just for safety reasons, but would you be comfortable sitting in a robotaxi without a driver?” he asked at the end of the video.

In the comments section, many users expressed excitement at the possibility of driverless cars becoming mainstream.

“crazy things only in SF. would love to try soon!” commented one user. “Future really pulled up to the curb,” wrote another.

Elon Musk’s Robotaxi project

Elon Musk’s Robotaxi project has been a highly anticipated step in the development of autonomous vehicles. Tesla has long promised a fleet of self-driving taxis that could revolutionise urban commuting by reducing costs, traffic congestion, and dependence on human drivers.

However, according to Reuters, Tesla’s San Francisco plans do not include driverless taxis at all. The automaker had not applied for the needed permits, a process that can take years of testing under state oversight. Instead, it planned pre-arranged trips in human-driven vehicles only for riders who received an invitation.

A spokesperson for the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates autonomous ride-hailing, said Tesla is required to "properly and accurately" describe its service and ensure its communications "provide a clear distinction" between its human-driven operations in California and the autonomous ride-hailing it offers elsewhere.