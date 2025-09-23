Employee fired for hateful message on Starbucks drink honouring Charlie Kirk

An Ohio woman was stunned to see an offensive message on her Starbucks order honouring Charlie Kirk. The message, calling her a racist, has since led to the termination of the employee responsible. An offensive message on a Starbucks cup led to an employee's termination (Representational image)

Autumn Perkins visited a Starbucks location inside Kroger supermarket on Sunday evening and placed an order for Kirk’s favourite drink – a mint majesty with two honeys.

When she received her order, Perkins was shocked to see “racist’s fav drink” written on her cup. "It's time for people to stop this nonsense," Perkins told Fox News Digital.

Employee fired for hateful message

One conversation with the manager revealed that an employee admitted to writing the message. The employee was fired from their job.

“I would agree that people should be fired if they're doing something like this,” Perkins said.

She added that “Charlie stood for respect” and that people need to learn that “actions have consequences”.

“We don't have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other,” The Ohio woman added. “We can't communicate and grow if we're disrespecting each other.”

Starbucks issues statement

A Starbucks spokesperson told Fox News that the incident was “unacceptable”.

“Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger,” the spokesperson said.

Kroger confirmed the firing in an email on Monday to Fox News Digital. "This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values," the representative said.