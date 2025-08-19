Miss Universe India 2025: Here's Manika Vishwakarma’s intelligent answer to the finale question that secured her win

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan is the winner of the Miss Universe India 2025 held last night. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha crowned her successor in a grand ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

Also Read | Miss Universe India 2025 winner is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan: 5 things to know about her

During the finale round, Manika was asked to choose between women's education and providing economic aid for underprivileged families, and how she would defend her choices. The pageant winner's intelligent answer to the final question secured her win. Let's find out the question and what Manika's answer is.

Miss Universe India 2025: The finale question and the winning answer

During the finale round, Manika was asked, “If you had to choose between advocating for women's education or immediate economic aid for impoverished families, which one would you prioritise and why? How would you address the counterarguments?”

To this, the Miss Universe India 2025 winner replied: “Two sides of the coin. On one side, where we have seen that women have been deprived of basic rights, such as education, for as long as we can remember. On the other side, we see the result of this deprivation: impoverished families. Fifty percent of our population has been denied the basic amenity that could change their lives. If I have to, I would choose the option of women's education.”

Defending her choice, the beauty queen said, “I would advocate for it because it would not just change the life of one person; it would change the entire strata of the future of this country, of this world. While both issues are important, it is about taking actions that can help in the long run.”

The other winners

While Manika won the Miss Universe India 2025 title, Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was crowned the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana is the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik is the third runner-up. Meanwhile, Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.