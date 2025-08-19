Miss Universe India 2025 winner is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan: 5 things to know about her

The Miss Universe India 2025 winner is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan. She won the coveted crown on Monday, August 18. Meanwhile, Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh is the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana is the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik is the third runner-up. Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan wins the Miss Universe India 2025 crown.

Also Read | Step inside Ameesha Patel's South Mumbai home with ‘300-400’ luxury bags, shoes, rare MF Hussain paintings

Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025

In a dazzling ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025. The grand ceremony saw Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha crown her successor. Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November. Here's everything you need to know about her:

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika is originally from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and now resides in Delhi. She was also crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024, and is a dynamic personality, currently in the final year of her Political Science and Economics degree. She has already built an inspiring portfolio of achievements at a young age.

Her talents are not confined to one sphere—she is trained in classical dance, excels in painting, and has proudly represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative organised under the Ministry of External Affairs. She was also honoured by the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

Beyond her artistic and academic pursuits, Manika is deeply passionate about advocacy. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform dedicated to reshaping conversations around neurodivergence. Through this initiative, she emphasises the need to view conditions like ADHD not as disorders, but as unique cognitive strengths.

After her victory, Manika said, 'My journey started from my hometown, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the competition. We need to inculcate confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone played a big role in this. I thank all those who helped me and made me what I am today. Competition is not just a field, it is a world of its own which builds the character of a person.'