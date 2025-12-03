After many controversies, Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch finally begins her reign in New York

Fatima Bosch Fernández's journey has been riddled with controversies ever since she won the 74th Miss Universe title. Several Miss Universe 2025 contestants resigned from their positions, including Miss Côte D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé, and the organisation president was accused of favouritism. Fatima Bosch of Mexico won the 74th Miss Universe pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, it seems now Fatima has finally begun her journey as the Miss Universe 2025 winner. On December 3, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video announcing the beginning of her reign.

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch begins her journey

Miss Universe posted a video of Fatima with the caption, “From her first morning in NYC, her reign begins, grounded in purpose, lifted by hope.” The clip shows the beauty queen meeting delegates in New York, greeting her fans who came to meet her, shooting videos, giving interviews, and visiting historical sites in the city.

In the video, she can also be seen giving a speech. “Let us always strive to keep our doors open. Let us always strive to help our brothers and sisters. And I will repeat it, ‘Borders exist only on maps. But they must never exist in our hearts,’” Fatima said passionately.

How did the internet react?

Fans congratulated Fatima on kickstarting her journey as the new Miss Universe. One Instagram user compared her to Princess Diana and wrote, “Mexican Lady D.” Someone else commented, “The best Miss Universe.”

Another user wrote, “The most kind and lovely Miss Universe we could ever have. She has the biggest heart in the World.” A fan called her ‘The Queen of Hearts’ and another said, “She will be the best Miss Universe, and time will tell.”

However, there were some criticisms, too. A user commented, “Pretending to do a little good will not cover up all the bad things the whole world knows about the organisation.” Someone else wrote, “Give an interview to an open media that asks you real questions.”