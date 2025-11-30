Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch talks about compassion, gratitude in new post amid controversy: 'I never imagined that…'

Miss Universe 2025, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, shared an emotional reflection on November 29 as she officially commenced her Miss Universe duties. Fatima began her global commitments by emphasising authenticity and compassion, a message that resonated with the backdrop of her controversial win. Also read | Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: Controversy before Miss Mexico's big win explained Fatima Bosch of Mexico at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on November 21, 2025. (REUTERS)

‘I will carry a heart full of gratitude’

The Instagram video saw Fatima highlighting the profound significance of Thailand as the pivotal starting point for her Miss Universe reign. Fatima described how a single night in the southeast Asian nation completely transformed her life. She wrote in her caption: “Beginning this journey with purpose and a deep commitment to the mission of Miss Universe to represent with authenticity, lead with compassion, and use my voice to uplift others.”

Fatima, who received the Miss Universe 2025 crown on November 21, expressed overwhelming gratitude for that monumental moment, acknowledging the significant impact it would have on her future. In the accompanying video, Fatima said, “I never imagined that one night in Thailand will change my life this profoundly. Here on this stage in this magical country, I received the crown and became Miss Universe. From this moment forward I will carry a heart full of gratitude and a memory that became right there in Thailand. The place where my journey truly started.”

This message of resilience and purpose came amid a storm of controversy that plagued the 74th Miss Universe pageant. Her selection as the new Miss Universe has been widely scrutinised due to a series of chaotic events and allegations leading up to and immediately following the finale.

Key controversies surrounding Fatima Bosch's win

The most serious claims arose from former judge Omar Harfouch, who resigned days before the Miss Universe finale. He alleged that the results were 'rigged', claiming a 'secret committee' had pre-selected the finalists. It was also alleged that Fatima's win was influenced by alleged business ties between her father and Raul Rocha, a co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation. The organisation denied these claims.

In a prior statement addressing the backlash, Fatima revealed she had received intense online abuse, including death threats and insults, for her victory. She also vowed not to back down.

Weeks before the final, Fatima was also the focus of a widely-shared livestreamed confrontation in which she was publicly berated by Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, prompting several other contestants to walk out of an event in solidarity. Nawat later issued an apology.