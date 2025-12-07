Miss Universe controversy deepens as co-owner's bank accounts frozen amid investigation in Mexico: Report

Mexico’s anti-money laundering office has frozen the bank accounts of the co-owner of the Miss Universe organisation, Raul Rocha Cantu, as part of an investigation into alleged organised crime activity, including drugs, fuel, and arms trafficking, as per a December 6 report by The Associated Press. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil (R) and Mexican businessman and president of the Miss Universe Organization Raul Rocha (L) at the 2025 Miss Universe national costume round on November 19, 2025 in Thailand. (File Photo / AFP)

Miss Universe co-owner facing legal action

The action against the Mexican businessman was carried out by the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), which oversees the fight against money laundering, a federal official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were reportedly not authorised to discuss the details of the ongoing probe.

Federal prosecutors in Mexico reportedly stated last week that Raul has been under investigation since November 2024. The probe focuses on his alleged involvement in organised crime, specifically through illegal activities such as fuel theft, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. Last month, a federal judge reportedly issued 13 arrest warrants for some individuals connected to the case, including the Mexican businessman.

Raul’s company, Legacy Holding Group USA, holds a 50 percent stake in the Miss Universe organisation. The organisation’s other 50 percent is owned by JKN Global Group Public Co Ltd., led by Thai businesswoman Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip.

Mounting controversies for Miss Universe

The news comes shortly after the Miss Universe 2025 pageant concluded on November 21 in Thailand, which was riddled with controversy. This year’s Miss Universe competition — which was won by Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch — faced allegations of rigging. Click here to know more.

The investigation into Raul adds to a series of mounting controversies for the international beauty pageant organisation. Last week, a court in Thailand issued an arrest warrant for the Thai co-owner, Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip, in connection with a fraud case, as per The Associated Press. The warrant was reportedly issued after she failed to appear in a Bangkok court as required on November 25, leading the court to deem her a flight risk. Her hearing has reportedly been rescheduled for December 26, and Jakrajutatip had been released on bail in 2023 in connection with the same fraud case.