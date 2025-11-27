Miss Universe president Raul Rocha faces drug trafficking, weapons and fuel smuggling charges amid pageant controversies

Raúl Rocha Cantú, the Mexican businessman who holds a major stake in the Miss Universe Organisation, is in legal trouble. Federal authorities in Mexico have reportedly slapped him with charges that include drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, illicit fuel distribution, and involvement in organised crime. What makes it even more shocking is that these allegations come at a time when the glitz and glamour of the Miss Universe pageant have already been under the spotlight for various controversies. (Also read: Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ ) Miss Universe stakeholder Raul Rocha enters witness agreement amid legal troubles. (Instagram)

What are Raul Rocha’s legal troubles

According to prosecutors, Raul is accused of running a sprawling, multinational criminal network disguised as legitimate businesses, authorities told the Mexican press, Infobae.com reported on November 26. Court documents reportedly reveal an elaborate operation in which fuel was allegedly smuggled from Guatemala into Mexico, altered to hide its origin, and then sold through companies tied to him. Authorities also claim the same network was involved in acquiring firearms and funnelling them to criminal groups across several Mexican states.

Shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Raul reportedly entered a witness-cooperation agreement. While the specifics haven’t been made public, legal experts told the Mexican press this could mean reduced penalties if he provides testimony against others involved in the alleged network.

How is Miss Universe Organisation affected

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Miss Universe Organisation, which Rocha Cantú partially owns. Thepageant has been under scrutiny in recent months over alleged rigged judging, financial instability, sudden leadership changes, and public criticism from former participants and national directors.

The 2025 Miss Universe competition in Bangkok became a lightning rod for controversy when several judges resigned publicly, accusing the organisation of interfering in the crowning of Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch. Quiet protests by contestants backstage and viral social-media posts sparked heated conversations about transparency, ethics, and internal governance. A last-minute CEO replacement just days before the event added another layer of intrigue, raising questions about power struggles and financial management within the organisation.