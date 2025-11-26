Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha 'fed up,' wants to sell pageant organisation amid wave of controversy: Report

Raul Rocha, the president and ‘50 percent shareholder’ of the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), has now stated his intention to sell his stake in the international beauty pageant, saying he is 'so fed up' with the constant scrutiny and stream of controversies surrounding the organisation. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Raul Rocha (right) with Mexico's Fatima Bosch after she was crowned Miss Universe 2025. (Pic courtesy: Telemundo.com)

'I'm so fed up with all the talk'

The news comes just days after the Miss Universe 2025 competition concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, where Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned the winner. Speaking to Mexican journalist Adela Micha in an interview shared on La Saga's YouTube channel on November 24, Raul, who acquired the pageant in January 2024, lamented the public pressure and interference in the business's operations.

A November 25 People report quoted Raul as having said during the interview, as translated from Spanish, “It's just that I'm so fed up. I'm so fed up with all the talk. I don't lend myself to that kind of thing.”

Raul stressed that he was ‘the owner, proprietor and president’ of the organisation.

He also said, “They want to come and tell you what decisions you make, how you make them, why you hire people, why you take away people and why you add people.” It was also reported that Raul is 'looking' for a successor, 'someone to pass it (MUO) on to', and said: “This is like a test, like a relay race. Who do I pass the baton to?”

This comes amid a tumultuous period for the MUO

Raul's reported decision to seek a buyer signals the end of a brief, turbulent ownership period marked by intense drama and allegations of integrity issues, leaving the future leadership of the beauty competition uncertain. The recent Miss Universe 2025 pageant was marred by allegations of misconduct and a series of high-profile resignations from the selection committee.

The crowning of Fatima Bosch as Miss Universe 2025 on November 21 in Thailand was followed by controversy surrounding the integrity of the voting process. Allegations of rigging and pre-determined outcomes have sparked heated debates among fans and critics alike. The latest round of turmoil was preceded by a viral incident that occurred weeks earlier, in which a heated confrontation between Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and the eventual winner, Fatima, was captured on video. Click here to know more.