Miss World 2023 pageant returns to India after 27 years

India that last hosted the event in the year 1996 is set to host 71st Miss World 2023 pageant after a gap of 27 years. The announcement has come as a surprise as it comes months after confirmation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) as this year's venue for the much-awaited event. Though the exact date is yet to be announced, the beauty pageant is expected to take place in November or December this year. (Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of her Miss Universe win with pic from when she was 18: 'It brings me to tears of joy')

India to host Miss World 2023: The announcement has come as a surprise as it comes months after confirmation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) as this year's venue for the much-awaited event.(Facebook/Miss World)

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world," said Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization in a statement.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (Miss World)

Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion and will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives. The statement further said that there will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/December 2023.

“The 71st Miss World Festival is in the most deserving country, to showcase this magnificent event. It enables representatives of 140 countries to come and experience Incredible India!” said Jamil Saidi, Chairman, PME.

“India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together,” said the current Miss World Karolina Bielawska.

In February this year, Julia Morley had announced that the competition will take place in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. "Further details to follow," Morley had said at the time.

Julia Morley is a former model and is the chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, which organizes the Miss World and Mr World (Facebook/Miss World)

The first-ever Miss World from India Reita Faria won the contest in 1966. Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and most recently Manushi Chillar (2017) are the other Indian winners of the contest. Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty will be representing India in Miss World 2023 contest.

