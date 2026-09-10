India's Nikita Porwal pens emotional note after Miss World loss: ‘Every time someone called out India, I stood taller…’

Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, who represented India at the recently concluded Miss World pageant, has penned an emotional note after falling short of the crown. On September 9, Nikita posted several pictures from her Miss World journey on Instagram.

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Miss India World Nikita Porwal's emotional note

In the note, Nikita Porwal expressed that she thought that after the Miss World finale, the ‘hardest part would be coming home without the crown’. However, she was proven ‘wrong’, as the hardest part for her was ‘finding words big enough for all the love that came home’ with her.

“Maybe that’s why it took me a few days to respond. I needed time to process everything this journey gave me,” she shared in the note, where she also thanked the Miss India Organisation for giving her the ‘honour of representing India at Miss World’.

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{{^usCountry}} “So much of what you saw on stage was possible because of everything that happened behind it,” she said, thanking her team. “Through the pressure, exhaustion, tears and laughter, you became my home away from home, my constant and truly my world there," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So much of what you saw on stage was possible because of everything that happened behind it,” she said, thanking her team. “Through the pressure, exhaustion, tears and laughter, you became my home away from home, my constant and truly my world there," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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To her mentors, Nikita expressed her gratitude for ‘every lesson, correction, and conversation’, adding, “I may not have returned with the result we dreamed of, but I came back stronger, more independent and carrying lessons that will stay with me for life.”

To her fans…

For her fans, Nikita wrote in her note, “And then there is all of you. I went to Miss World hoping to earn a crown. Somewhere along the way, I earned a family I had never even met.”

“The strangest and most beautiful thing about the pageant community is that sometimes you don’t know the faces behind the accounts cheering for you. You don’t know who is making that edit at 2 AM, who is writing that long message, who is fighting for you in a comment section, who is refreshing a page waiting for an update…But somehow, you know their hearts,” she added.

Read her note here:

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“And then there was the privilege of being called INDIA. For those weeks, my name almost disappeared. Every time someone called out ‘India!’, something inside me stood taller. Of course, I wish I could have brought the crown home. I wanted it deeply. I worked for it deeply. I came home with growth, memories, friendships, love and a version of myself I am still getting to know. And some victories do not sit on your head. They stay in your heart forever. With all my love, Nikita Porwal, your Femina Miss India World 2024.”

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal hails from Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is pursuing higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

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She is an actor and has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She also enjoys theatre, which ignited her passion for storytelling. She has performed in over 60 plays and even wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela.