Actor Mithila Palkar has been announced as the brand ambassador for Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons, fronting the jewellery label's Monsoon Collection 2026. Inspired by rain-soaked landscapes, lush greenery and glistening dewdrops, the collection brings together contemporary sterling silver and natural diamond jewellery designed for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Mithila Palkar on monsoon style, quiet luxury and why the simplest jewellery often makes the biggest statement

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

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But beyond the campaign, Mithila's personal style has long been defined by understated elegance rather than fleeting trends. In conversation with HT Shop Now, the actor opens up about her favourite monsoon memories, why comfort always comes first during the rainy season, her philosophy of "quiet beauty", and the timeless jewellery pieces she believes every wardrobe should have.

Q. Your latest campaign is inspired by the monsoon. Does the season influence the way you dress?

Mithila Palkar: Absolutely. Growing up in Mumbai, monsoon has always been one of my favourite seasons. I have so many memories of sitting by the window with chai, listening to old songs, and going on long drives with friends while it rained outside. Those little moments have always felt incredibly comforting.

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Even now, the season influences what I wear. I naturally gravitate towards softer colours, easy silhouettes and pieces that feel relaxed. There's something about monsoon that makes you appreciate simplicity and slower moments, and I think my wardrobe reflects that too.

Q. Monsoon dressing is often about balancing comfort with looking put together. What's your formula?

Mithila Palkar: Comfort always comes first for me, especially during the rains. I usually choose breathable fabrics and silhouettes that don't feel restrictive.

I also think accessories can completely change an outfit. Even if I'm wearing something very simple, adding a delicate bracelet, elegant earrings or a ring instantly makes the look feel more complete.

The best part is versatility. I like wearing pieces that don't need changing throughout the day. Whether I'm working, meeting friends for coffee or heading out in the evening, I enjoy accessories that transition effortlessly with me.

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{{^usCountry}} Q. You've spoken about 'quiet beauty'. What does that phrase mean to you personally? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. You've spoken about 'quiet beauty'. What does that phrase mean to you personally? {{/usCountry}}

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Mithila Palkar: For me, quiet beauty is really about authenticity. It's not about trying to stand out or keeping up with every trend. It's about choosing things that genuinely feel like you.

I've realised over the years that the pieces I wear most are usually the simplest ones. They make me feel comfortable and confident, and I never get tired of them.

The same goes beyond fashion too. Whether it's the work I choose or the way I present myself, I'm drawn to things that feel timeless and meaningful rather than temporary.

Q. Do you think style today has become too trend-driven?

Mithila Palkar: Trends are fun, and I enjoy experimenting once in a while. But I don't think it's necessary to follow every single one.

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I've always believed that personal style develops when you understand what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Those are usually the pieces that stay in your wardrobe the longest.

Sometimes it's the smallest details, a classic silhouette or one thoughtfully chosen accessory, that leave the strongest impression.

Q. What advice would you give someone building a jewellery collection today?

Mithila Palkar: I'd say choose jewellery that feels like an extension of your personality instead of something you only wear for special occasions.

The pieces you wear regularly often become the most meaningful because they become part of your everyday life and your memories.

I also think versatility is important. I love jewellery that works equally well with workwear, casual outfits and occasion wear. When you invest in timeless designs that you'll genuinely reach for again and again, they naturally become part of your story rather than something that sits inside a jewellery box.

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