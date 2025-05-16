Modern and comfy workwear for better productivity: 5 essential pieces and styling tips for men

Men’s officewear wardrobes don’t have to be so monotonous; stiff collars and the same old shirt-and-pants combo are no longer the norm. From 9 to 5, men’s styling is evolving, prioritising comfort to ensure optimum productivity in the workplace. Wearing a comfortable outfit to the office can make all the difference when it comes to feeling productive.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Harfun, explained this shift towards relaxed tailoring.

He said, “In recent times, men’s workwear is undergoing a thoughtful transformation. The new normal for office wear isn’t about chasing fleeting trends or sticking to rigid dress codes, it is about harnessing fabric technology for peak performance, comfort, and style. Modern professionals are opting for relaxed tailoring, soft and breathable materials, and silhouettes that allow freedom of movement throughout the day, be it during early morning meetings or late-night catch-ups. This is not simply a shift in style, but rather a reflection of a more powerful dressing philosophy, one that values adaptability, longevity, and personal expression.”

Saurabh Agrawal shared this detailed guide with us that covers all the essentials, from versatile pieces for curating your office wardrobe to styling tips:

5 versatile pieces for menswear

Make sure you have these 5 pieces in your wardrobe. (Shutterstock)

1. Versatile trousers: the everyday champion

The modern man’s workwear starts with trousers that move with him. These trousers and their fabrics should be breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and lightweight.

Neutral shades, charcoal, olive, and stone, pair easily with everything, while stretchable waistbands and comfort panels further add to ease for long hours.

Comfortable tapered cuts that look sharp with loafers or minimalist sneakers.

2. Smart shirts: breathable and crisp

A great shirt should feel like a second skin. Replace rigid cotton with moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool under pressure.

Look for raglan sleeves for ease in movement or curved hems that remain tucked during meetings and draped neatly, untucked, for post-work drinks.

Summer palettes include pastels like sky blue and mint green, while micros add subtle dimension without being overbearing.

3. Hybrid jackets: essential outerwear

A lightweight blazer in a technical fabric is summer’s ultimate multitasker.

It can go over a tee just as easily as a dress shirt. Choose unstructured pieces with breathable mesh linings, water-repellent finishes, and simple detailing.

Navy or khaki hues bridge formal and casual settings, while cropped silhouettes keep the look modern.

4. Elevated chinos: business casual hero

Chinos have evolved beyond casual Fridays.

Today’s versions come with crease-resistant woven fabric and concealed stretch for agility throughout the day.

Earthy tones like terracotta and sand blend well with summer’s laid-back vibe, while reinforced seams withstand everything - from commute cycle to conference call.

5. Performance-driven polos: new power top

The humble polo has undergone a high-tech makeover.

Modern iterations prioritise wrinkle-resistant fabrics, SPF 50+ sun protection, and four-way stretch for unrestricted movement.

Their lightweight nature and moisture-wicking capabilities keep you fresh through back-to-back engagements.

Stick to classic neutrals like white or navy for maximum versatility, pair with tailored trousers for meetings or chinos for casual Fridays.

Occasion-wise styling tips

Whether it is a client lunch or a presentation, the right outfit will set you apart. (Shutterstock)

1. Office to after-work:

Pair tapered trousers with a linen-blend shirt.

Roll sleeves mid-forearm and swap dress shoes for leather sneakers post-meetings.

2. Client lunches:

Layer a structured blazer over a polo shirt.

Stick to monochrome tones for instant polish.

3. Weekend errands: