Layers, drapes, Mary Janes: European Summer on your mind? Your wardrobe NEEDS these 7 It-Girl approved styling trends

Jet setting overseas or not, every It-Girl-in-the-making's wardrobe deserves a Summer overhaul. Who What Wear's just here with very pointed guidelines on how to make it European-coded. The staples are of course bucket bags, shoulder bags, knitted flats, strapped in ballets, bourgeoning silhouettes (ALWAYS cinched at the waist), animal print sunnies and the slickest buns — for more deets, read on. European Summer on your mind? These 7 chic styling trends will at least get your wardrobe there if not you!

Office siren with a side of trench

We'd already intimated you a while back that trench coats will be making their presence felt through Spring AND Summer. So hopefully you haven't tucked them away into your loft already. That being said, all you need for this is a well-fitting, striped office staple shirt, on slim fit capris, layered with your trench. You can go all-out on the heels though flip-flops are just going to HIT. THE. SPOT. for the chicest coffee run.

Your chicest skirt with your chill-est top

Speaking of chic, here you're being asked to pull out your flounciest, most hyper-feminine (preferably full or midi length) skirt and pairing it with your most basic summer top. Hint: Pink on the bottom and nautical stripes on the top is a match made in heaven — just do it.

Draped neckline with unstructured bottoms

It's all about those I'm-too-cool-to-care big bag silhouettes which essentially drowns you to the point of swallowing you whole. But you add a little cinch to the waist and drop a shoulder to reveal a hint of some clavicle, and there you go — it's SERVING Summer, on a platter. Cowl neck tops with a baggy fit but defined waist and cargo pants hanging off your hips will do the trick.

Layering and loafers

If the trench didn't give it away, Summer jackets are going to be HUGE this season. So stock up on those. And every time you layer one, don't forget to bare the legs on display with a short hem — skirts, shorts, skorts, rompers (go crazy!). The final detail is a clean pair of neutral loafers.

Mary janes peaking through the comfiest Summer dress

We all have that ONE Summer dress. And some of us have one too many. Either which way, every time you throw one on, the Mary Jane ballet flats are an absolute must. Extra points for a slick bun held with your sunnies.

Linen-on-linen + white-on-white

You have to be living under a rock if you haven't come across those string-tied linen tops, mostly in white family shades. Yes you can wear them with your favourite pair of denims, but if you're trying to give European Summer — emphasis on European — pack away the denims and pull out a flimsy pair of white linen pants.

Bonus: Your chicest skirt with a prissy linen top

Marry styling trend 2 and 6 on this list is this master combination, which does come off looking like you DO care about how you're dressing, but in the best way possible. Flouncy skirt + stringy white linen top = European It-Girl core. We don't make the rules.

We know you're already pulling out your wardrobe staples to see which of these can be achieved the quickest...so, safe travels!