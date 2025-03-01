Casualwear feels too basic? Elevate it with luxe casualwear styling tips

Does casualwear feel a tad bit too ‘casual’? Like it's missing a certain pizzazz. Dressing for everyday has a particular effortless essence and casualwear is the go-to, whether for running errands or grabbing quick coffee at the local cafe. Casualwear is without a doubt unfussy, which is why it's preferred for day-to-day styling. But, it falls flat. No wonder you don't want your crush to see you when you are dropping by to pick up your laundry or going grocery shopping (even you know it lacks the flair.) Make your everyday look chic yet effortless with the help of luxe casualwear. (PC: Pinterest)

But at the same time you don't wish to overdress either by donning pieces you usually save for a special occasion. This is where the elevated luxe-casualwear steps in. It's the impeccable styling of everyday staples with something premium, making your look unmistakably and unmissably chic and gorgeous.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, A​vani K Chandan, Founder of House of Ara, shared some styling tips that are both effortless and make your regular casual wear feel elevated. The styling tips include all looks, from summer to winter.

Silhouettes- balancing structured vs relaxed fits

One of the ways to ace luxe casualwear is to play around and mismatch silhouettes. (Representational pics: Pinterest)

• Mix tailored and relaxed pieces- A sharp blazer over a slouchy T-shirt and wide-leg trousers instantly refines a casual outfit.

• Tapered meets oversized- Pairing structured, high-waisted trousers with a relaxed cashmere sweater creates a polished yet cozy balance.

• Play with proportions- A fitted turtleneck with loose joggers and sleek ankle boots keeps the look modern and intentional.

• Denim done right- A crisp, structured satin blouse tucked into faded straight-leg jeans achieves a relaxed sophistication.

Textures and fabrics – mixing luxe materials with everyday textures

Satin blouses have a premium texture and when they are paired with jeans, the combo epitomises everyday luxe casualwear.(Representational pics: Pinterest)

• Silk or satin with denim- A silk cami under an oversized denim jacket offers a chic contrast of softness and ruggedness.

• Leather with cotton- A buttery leather trench over a simple cotton T-shirt and relaxed trousers instantly upgrades the outfit.

• Chunky knits with sleek fabrics- A structured wool coat layered over a flowy slip dress creates a balanced mix of textures.

• Matte and glossy contrasts- A velvet blazer over a crisp cotton button-down introduces depth and richness.

Accessories- elevating or toning down a look

Accessories are the finishing touches of the look.(Representational pics: Pinterest)

• Statement belts- Cinch an oversized blazer with a structured belt to add definition and sophistication.

• Luxury bags with casual outfits- A structured leather tote or a quilted crossbody can elevate even a basic jeans-and-T-shirt look.

• Minimal gold jewellery- Layered gold necklaces or sleek hoops add effortless polish to relaxed ensembles.

• Footwear matters- Swap sneakers for sleek loafers or pointed-toe flats to refine a casual outfit. Conversely, pairing luxe pieces with clean white sneakers tones down an otherwise formal look.

• Scarves and sunglasses- A silk scarf tied around the neck or a pair of oversized sunglasses can instantly add a luxe feel.

