Sanya Malhotra aces funky casualwear in black denim-on-denim ensemble

Denim-on-denim outfits have an evergreen rage. Denim is a timeless piece, a must-have in every wardrobe, and present in everything from streetwear to high fashion. Regardless of its reach, there's something inherently casual about denim, transforming regular outfits with street-smart glam. Pairing different denim pieces together instantly makes the outfit more well-put together. Take note of Sanya Malhotra’s black denim-on-denim outfit for your next denim look. Sanya Malhotra rocked the black denim-on-denim look with confidence.(Instagram/@theavadhiguy)

More about the look

Sanya Malhotra’s black dapper denim-on-denim look takes a page out of the cool streetwear stylebook. She wore an oversized black denim jacket with funky embellishments, exuding cool casual chic. She layered it with a fitted black tee underneath, tucked into high-waisted, wide-legged black denim jeans which had interesting fringes and cargo pockets. The actor finished the look by styling her hair in a loose updo and pendant.

Why denim-on-denim is also versatile

Don’t limit the denim-on-denim style solely to casualwear. That’s the beauty of the denim-on-denim style; the pieces separately may feel like mundane items, but when put together, the cohesiveness of the denim material across the outfit really adds that extra oomph for the casual chic.

Depending on the styling, it can go beyond the casualwear. Since Sanya Malhotra opted for baggy denim pieces, the outfit leaned towards a more laid-back, relaxed vibe. Denim-on-denim isn’t rigid; different fits, washes, and accessories can completely turn around the look, giving it a whole new energy. Anytime you wish to serve a monochrome outfit but find yourself stuck with the styling, putting together simple denim pieces can make achieving a monochrome look a breeze. It’s all about smart work!

Whether you choose a structured jacket with bootcut jeans and a cropped top, or a denim shirt with a skirt; denim will always be in style. Go the extra diva step by adding a denim accessory, like a cute bag or ribbon.

